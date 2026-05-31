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Arizona voters might be asked to approve a new limit on teacher union funding.

HR 2040 aims to restrict education labor organizations, like the Arizona Education Association, by banning tax dollars from being used for union activities.

If passed, it would prohibit Arizona public school districts from deducting payments from employee paychecks for labor organization membership dues; providing access to the school's communication systems to distribute labor organization materials; distributing communications on behalf of a labor organization if it consumes public resources; and using public resources and money to perform labor organization activities during working hours.

It would also supersede existing contracts and agreements between unions and school districts.

"The school districts didn't ask for this. The superintendents, the school board members, educators, none of those asked for this," said Arizona Education Association President Marisol Garcia.

One of Garcia's worries is that the proposed legislation would nullify contracts and agreements with school districts.

"We don't have tenure in Arizona, so we get new contracts every year," Garcia said. "This would disrupt any contract negotiations that have happened in the past, whether that's recess schedules, holidays. Anything at all that we've negotiated would be null."

She also said union members would now have to go out of their way to pay union dues rather than having the optional ease of paying through paycheck deductions.