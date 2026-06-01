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Pueblo High School's mariachi group, Mariachi Aztlán, will open the main concert at the inaugural Avanzando Mariachi Conference in San Antonio. The conference takes place July 19–23.

The group is coming off its 12th straight win as the best high school mariachi group at the Tucson International Mariachi Conference.

The Mariachi Aztlán parent association started a GoFundMe, asking for community support "to help cover the costs of the trip, including airfare, food, lodging, and transportation expenses for the students." Visit tucne.ws/1uoa for more information.

Arizona students receive 7,500 free books

More than 2,500 students across Arizona received free books through school bookfairs to get a head start on summer reading.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona collaborated with schools to fund and staff the fairs, according to a news release, giving students three books each and schools about 300 books to use based on their needs, from supporting library collections to helping offset out-of-pocket costs for teachers.

Schools were selected based on community need, including limited access to books and learning resources, the press release says. Participating schools included Holladay Fine Arts Magnet Elementary School in Tucson, Pueblo del Sol Elementary School in Sierra Vista, Cesar E. Chavez Community School and Anna Lawrence Intermediate School in Phoenix and Mountain View Elementary School in Prescott Valley.