Elite Tucson soccer recruit struggles with immigration process, staying in the U.S.

"I'm here legally, I have two degrees from here and so many years of experience. My lawyer said it would have been easier to get married," Maryskova said.

"The Trump administration said it wanted to keep well-educated foreigners and said they would get an automatic two-year visa after they graduate. I never got that."

'Why are we making it so hard?'

Maryskova said she has heard of cases similar to hers, and longtime Tucson immigration attorney Mo Goldman said her situation is common.

"One of the biggest disconnects I've seen as an immigration lawyer has been the process that occurs after we bring foreign talent to the U.S. for their studies," Goldman said. "Once they finish their studies, their options are so limited that it leaves many individuals without much option as far as how to remain in the U.S. and utilize the skills they develop here."

While navigating the student visa process can be a challenge, it becomes even more complicated when newly graduated students seek longer-term or permanent residence — especially in a field like coaching, Goldman said.

"It's a maze. You have to dance around to figure out which visa category might be best," Goldman said.