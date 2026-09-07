Here are seven things to know about this season's COVID-19 shot.

It's recommended for adults over age 65, some others

Major medical groups say those who really need the COVID-19 vaccine are older adults, plus anybody who has a chronic underlying health condition such as diabetes, lung disease or heart disease, or a compromised immune system or who is pregnant.

Pediatricians recommend it for kids six to 23 months, some others

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the shot for infants and children ages six months through 23 months of age who don't have a medical reason why they should not receive it. Pharmacies have minimum ages for flu and COVID-19 vaccines, so check ahead when getting younger children immunized.

The pediatricians also recommend a single dose for all children and adolescents 2 through 18 years of age at increased risk of severe COVID-19, regardless of prior COVID-19 vaccination status, and says that any child ages two to 18 years of age who isn't considered at increase risk should be allowed to get one if their parent or guardian wants them to get it.

Arizonans who want the COVID-19 shot should be able to get it

The standing order authorizes health care professionals, including pharmacists, to vaccinate all persons aged 6 months and older (pending their scope of practice), including pregnant individuals, with the updated shot. So if you are under the age of 65 and don't have an underlying health condition, you should still be able to get the shot if you want it.

It's safe to get both the COVID-19 and flu shot at the same time