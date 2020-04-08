Environmental groups sue to stop cattle grazing in San Pedro River preserve

Regarding the rest of the conservation area, federal officials at one time celebrated the removal of cattle there as an environmental success story. They and outside scientists pointed to the widespread growth of young cottonwood, willow and mesquite tree seedlings in areas now lacking cows to chomp on vegetation.

In recent years, however, BLM has talked favorably of smaller-scale reintroduction of grazing there as a management tool. Ranchers have joined that push, but in March 2018 a group of 21 scientists, most in Arizona, signed a letter asking that cattle not be allowed in the conservation area.

Particularly at issue in this lawsuit is what the bureau calls targeted grazing, which it approved for the first time in the conservation area in last year’s new management plan. It calls for what BLM says would be selective, limited grazing as a way to control invasive and otherwise undesirable vegetation growth that competes with native trees and shrubs.

In its final environmental impact statement on the 2019 plan, the bureau said that any impacts to soil resources, water quality and quantity, vegetation and other natural resources “would be localized and occur on a smaller scale than with livestock grazing generally."