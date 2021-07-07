Family preparing to sue Pima County sheriff over shooting death of unarmed man

The family of an unarmed man shot to death by a Pima County sheriff's deputy who mistook the man's key fob for a gun is contemplating a $35 million lawsuit against the county, public records show.

A lawyer representing the family has served a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, against Sheriff Chris Nanos and other county officials that alleges authorities used excessive force in pursuing Bradley "Alex" Lewis, who died two weeks after his 19th birthday in a Jan. 20 confrontation north of Tucson. A notice of claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.

"Alex had yet to live any of the most exciting and enjoyable years of adulthood. His family has been robbed of all the years, milestones and memories enjoyed by most families," said the notice from attorney Eduardo Coronado.

The shooter, Deputy Gilbert Caudillo, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, was cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the Pima County Attorney's Office. But a consultant hired by the Lewis family claims the shooting could not have unfolded the way Caudillo described it to investigators.