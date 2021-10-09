Family that fled Afghanistan finds peace in Tucson

In an earlier interview Connie Phillips, president and chief executive officer of Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, said refugee resettlement programs used to work with 95,000 refugees a year across the country, but the numbers were lowered and last year the official cap was set at 18,000, however, the U.S. welcomed fewer than 12,000 people. Over the years, resettlement programs disbanded. Now, the government is working on relationships with housing, employers, school districts and congregations to reactivate all of the systems to work with this latest influx of Afghan refugees.

Once the refugees are relocated in the United States, 6,000 to 10,000 people per week are expected to be taken across the country to resettlement programs in various states, and 54,000 are expected to be resettled.

For the incoming Afghan refugees to Tucson, Barbari's message is: "You can have a nice life here. Follow the laws. America is a good and safe place for you and your children."