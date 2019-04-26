A fatal crash involving a semi-truck has shut down all travel along Interstate 10 near the Town of Picacho Friday afternoon, officials say.
Multiple vehicles were also involved in the crash shortly before 4:15 p.m. Four people suffered minor injuries, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Westbound traffic must use the Picacho Peak exit at milepost 219 and eastbound vehicles must exit before milepost 211.
There is no estimated time for lanes to reopen.
If you are planning on traveling between Tucson and the Valley, I-10 is CLOSED between milepost 211 and 219. Consider delaying travel or using alternate routes such as SR 79, SR 77 and SR 87. pic.twitter.com/dcM4o7tii7— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2019