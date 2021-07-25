Feds will prop up Lake Powell as it hits record low elevation

The bureau's Chris Cutler said that as the water level in the reservoir gets too close to the level of the intake structures for the dam's turbines, it starts to create a whirlpool-like vortex of water that sucks in air and debris such as equipment or even fish that can be very damaging to the turbines.

Nobody knows for sure at what water level such cavitation can occur, Kuhn and Cutler said. Cutler manages the water and power services division for the bureau's Upper Basin office in Salt LakIte City.

The purpose of keeping Powell at 3,525 has been to maintain a cushion above 3,490 to prevent cavitation, said Kuhn, retired general manager of the Colorado River District in Glenwood Springs.

"No one knows how turbines will perform at 3,490. My understanding is there is a small risk of cavitation. Even a small risk is something very, very serious," Kuhn said.

Cutler said a slim possibility exists of cavitation if the lake falls somewhere below 3,525 but above 3,490 because "there is always a chance of some, unforeseen vortex problem due to new equipment we've installed" in the turbines. But he stressed that the 3,525 level is 35 feet above the level where they're most worried about a vortex of air entering the turbines and causing cavitation.