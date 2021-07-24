Fireflies can be found in Southern Arizona, but flashers are few

What's in a name

On Wednesday night, she was joined in the field by Joe Cicero, the leading expert — and maybe the only expert — on fireflies in Arizona.

Many of the sites Mollohan has been visiting were first documented by Cicero in the early 1980s. The two species known to flash and fly in Arizona were both named and described by him.

One is Bicellonycha wickershamorum, which Cicero said he named after a family — the Wickershams — that hosted him on their property near Sierra Vista while he was studying the insect.

The other is Photinus knulli, which is mostly found near Peña Blanca Lake and along the Santa Cruz River in Santa Cruz County. The males of that species gather in competitive arenas known as leks and flash in sync with each other, Cicero said.

“It’s fabulous beyond belief. We’ve got to get that on video. That would be a major, major breakthrough in insect behavior to see them congregate and synchronize their flashes the way they do,” he said.

The ones they were looking for Wednesday were the Wickersham variety, but they only spotted a few of them — no surprise at the tail end of the insect’s summertime mating season after one of the driest years on record.