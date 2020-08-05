You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five people arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Tucson's south side
top story

Five people arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Tucson's south side

  • Updated

Five suspects booked on multiple felonies, including first degree murder, in connection with a shooting death at 4444 E. Benson Highway on July 18, 2020. Top row, from left: Ariel Monarrez, Gabriella Acosta, Nea Jones. Bottom row, from left: Noah Arguellez, Robert Yslava-Varela

 Pima County Sheriff's Dept.

Five men and women face first-degree murder charges in a fatal shooting last month at a mobile home park on the south side, authorities said.

The defendants, ages 18 to 20, were arrested in the death of 49-year-old Richard Ulibarri, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to a gunfire call July 18 around 3:30 a.m. at the complex at 4444 E. Benson Highway. Ulibarri was declared dead at the scene, a news release said.

A second victim was wounded but survived.

The news release did not say what precipitated the shooting. That's still under investigation, said Deputy Marissa Hernandez, a department spokeswoman.

The five defendants were identified as:

  • Gabriella Acosta, 20
  • Noah Arguellez, 18
  • Nea Jones, 20
  • Ariel Monarrez, 20
  • Robert Yslava-Varela, 20

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A summer day in Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News