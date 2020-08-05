Five people arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Tucson's south side

Five men and women face first-degree murder charges in a fatal shooting last month at a mobile home park on the south side, authorities said.
The defendants, ages 18 to 20, were arrested in the death of 49-year-old Richard Ulibarri, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies responded to a gunfire call July 18 around 3:30 a.m. at the complex at 4444 E. Benson Highway. Ulibarri was declared dead at the scene, a news release said.
A second victim was wounded but survived.
The news release did not say what precipitated the shooting. That's still under investigation, said Deputy Marissa Hernandez, a department spokeswoman.
The five defendants were identified as:
- Gabriella Acosta, 20
- Noah Arguellez, 18
- Nea Jones, 20
- Ariel Monarrez, 20
- Robert Yslava-Varela, 20
