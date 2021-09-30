 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday movies
MOVIE TIMES

Friday movies

  • Updated

Friday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Candyman (R) - 9:35 p.m.

Copshop (R) - 4:10 p.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 1:45 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 12:05, 3:10, 6:15, 9:25.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 11:55, 2:45, 5:30, 8:20.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:35, 3:35, 6:45, 9:40.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 11:35 a.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:50, 3, 6:10, 9:15.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 12:15, 1:25, 2:35, 3:45, 4:55, 6:05, 7:15, 8:25.

Exorcist: Director's Cut (R) - 6:30, 9:30.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 11:40, 2:30, 5:25, 8:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:30, noon, 12:40, 1:20, 2, 2:40, 3:20, 4, 4:40, 5:20, 6, 6:40, 7:20, 8, 8:40, 9:20.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Candyman (R) - 12:10, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:25.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 12:20, 6:40.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 11:45, 3:15, 6:50, 10:05.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 10:10.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 3:25, 9:25.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:40, 3:50, 7:10, 10:20.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:20, 12:15, 1:45, 2:45, 4:15, 5:15, 6:45, 7:45, 9:15, 10:15.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 12:45, 3:45, 7:15, 10:20.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:30, noon, 12:15, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 2:45, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:15, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:30.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) - 12:30, 8.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 2, 5, 7.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 1, 1:30, 3, 3:30, 5, 5:20, 7.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 2, 4:30, 7.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 3:15, 3:45, 6:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Candyman (R) - 9:40 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 2:45, 4:10, 6:15, 7:30.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 3:50, 7:10, 10:15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 2:10, 3:25, 5:30, 6:40, 8:45, 10:05.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 2:15, 2:35, 3:40, 4:45, 5:15, 6:30, 7:15, 8, 9:10, 9:50.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 4:20, 7:25, 10:25.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 2, 2:05, 2:40, 3, 3:10, 3:15, 3:45, 4:05, 4:15, 4:40, 4:50, 5:25, 5:40, 5:55, 6:10, 6:25, 6:35, 6:50, 7, 7:25, 7:35, 8:10, 8:30, 8:40, 9, 9:15, 9:45, 9:55, 10:10, 10:20.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) - 2:20, 3:55, 5, 7:50, 9:25, 10:25.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Candyman (R) - 8:30 p.m.

Courageous (PG-13) - 12:05 p.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 1:20 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:25, 6:35, 9:45.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:20, 3:35, 6:30, 9:15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - noon, 3:05, 6:15, 9:20.

Skyfall (PG-13) - 3:15, 6:30.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 12:15, 1:15, 2:40, 3:40, 5:05, 6:05, 7:30, 9:55.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) - 4 p.m.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 1:10, 4:05, 7, 9:55.

Thrills and Chills Surprise Screening: October 1 (NR) - 7 p.m.

Titane (R) - 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:55, 12:25, 2:25, 2:55, 3:30, 4:50, 5:20, 6, 7:15, 7:45, 8:30, 9:35, 9:45, 10, 10:10, 11.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage -- The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 1:50, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 S. Houghton Road

1-888-407-9874

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 2:15 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 11, 1:30, 4:45, 8, 10:30.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 10, 1:15, 4:15, 7:15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:45, 6, 10:15.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10:15, 10:30, 10:45, 12:45, 1:15, 3:15, 3:45, 5, 5:45, 6:30, 8:15.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10, 11, 12:30, 1:35, 3, 4:15, 5:30, 6:50, 7:30, 8, 9, 9:15, 9:45, 10:30.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Prisoners of the Ghostland (NR) - 10:30 p.m.

Card Counter (R) - 4:45, 7:45.

Exorcist (R) - 10 p.m.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) - 1:30, 4, 7.

Titane (R) - 1:15, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 10:55, 2:10, 5:25, 8:45.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 10:45, 12:20, 2, 3:30, 5:15, 6:40, 8:30.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:15, 12:30, 1:50, 3:05, 4:20, 5:35, 6:55, 8:05.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 10:50, noon, 1:55, 3:15, 4:50, 7:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11, 11:30, 12:05, 12:40, 1:35, 2:05, 2:30, 2:40, 3:20, 4:10, 4:40, 5:20, 6, 6:45, 7:10, 7:30, 7:50, 8:40.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) - 11:50, 5:10, 8.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Candyman (R) - 8:05, 10:40.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 10:20, 11:10, 4:50.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 10:30, 12:05, 1:55, 3:35, 5:20, 7:05, 8:40, 10:25.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:30, 4:35, 7:35, 10:35.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:40.

Malignant (R) - 9:25, 10:35.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:55, 4:10, 7:25, 10:40.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10:20, 10:55, 12:10, 1:35, 2:50, 4:10, 5:25, 6:55, 8, 9:35.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 10:30, 1:35, 4:40, 7:45, 10:50.

Titane (R) - 2:05, 5:05, 7:55, 10:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:30, 10:45, 11:15, 11:30, 11:45, noon, 12:45, 1:15, 1:30, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 2:45, 3:30, 4, 4:15, 4:45, 5, 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, 6, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45, 10:15, 10:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) - 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Candyman (R) - 3:15, 10:15.

Copshop (R) - 7:30, 8:30.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 12:40, 5:45.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:30, 5:15, 8:55.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 11:15, 2:05, 6:45, 9:50.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 2:55, 6.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:45, 3:45, 5:30, 8:45.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11, noon, 2:15, 4:40.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 12:50, 1:50, 7, 9:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:30, 1:15, 2:30, 3:55, 5, 6:30, 8, 9:30, 10.

The Screening Room

127 E. Congress St.

882-0204

Fanny: The Right to Rock (NR) - 7 p.m.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Apache Junction (R) - 11:25 a.m.

Candyman (R) - 2:50, 6:05, 9:25.

Copshop (R) - 10:45 p.m.

Courageous: Legacy (PG-13) - 11:55 a.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11:25, 1:40, 4:10, 6:40, 9:15.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:30, 6:50, 10.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 1:35 p.m.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:05, 3:25, 6:45, 10:25.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:35, 3:55, 7:35.

Mean Girls (PG-13) - 7 p.m.

Old (PG-13) - 5:05 p.m.

Republic (NR) - 12:50, 4:15, 7:10, 10:15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:40, 4, 7:30, 9:20, 10:30.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:50, 12:30, 1:10, 2:20, 3, 3:40, 4:50, 5:30, 6:10, 7:20, 7:50, 8:30, 9:50.

Exorcist: Director's Cut (R) - 7:30, 10:30.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) - 1:50, 4:35.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 12:20, 3:10, 6:05, 9, 10:20.

Titane (R) - 11:40, 2:10, 4:40, 8:20, 10:50.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:10, 12:45, 1:20, 2, 2:40, 3:15, 3:50, 4:30, 5:10, 5:45, 6:20, 7, 7:40, 8:15, 8:50, 9:10, 9:30, 10:10, 10:45.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Michael Conway, research scientist at Arizona Geological Survey talks about hazards in Arizona

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News