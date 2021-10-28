 Skip to main content
Friday movies

Friday movies

  • Updated

Friday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins; 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive; 520-230-4730

A Nightmare on Elm Street (R) - 7:15, 9:35.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 11:25, 2:10, 4:55, 7:40.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 7, 7:30.

Copper Queen (NR) - 2, 7.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace; 1-800-246-3627

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:45, 6:40.

Antlers (R) - noon, 2:30, 5, 7:40, 10:30.

Dune (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:45, 1:45, 2:55, 4:15, 5:30, 6:20, 7:45, 9, 9:45.

Halloween Kills (R) - 11:25, 2:05, 4:40, 7:20, 9:55.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 1:15, 4:25, 7:20, 10:20.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 11:20, 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:35, 3:15, 6:55, 9:40.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11:20, 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:05.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 7:50, 10:25.

Last Duel (R) - 3:10, 9:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:40, 2:10, 4:35, 7:10, 10:30.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres; 70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita; 520-393-1222

Antlers (R) - 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7.

Dune (PG-13) - noon, 3:30, 6:30.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 1, 3:30, 6:15.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - noon, 3:15, 6:30.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - noon, 2:30, 4:45, 7.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 1, 3, 5, 7.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century; 3601 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK

A Mouthful of Air (R) - 3:50, 6:40, 9:40.

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 2:20, 5, 8.

Antlers (R) - 2, 2:40, 4:45, 5:25, 7:30, 8:15, 10:15.

Dune (PG-13) - 2, 2:35, 3:30, 4:20, 5:40, 6:35, 7:15, 8:20, 9:20.

Halloween Kills (R) - 3:10, 4:15, 6:15, 7:05, 9:10, 10:05.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 2:45, 4, 5:45, 7, 8:45, 10.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 3:40, 4:30, 5:10, 7:40, 8:30, 9.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 3:05, 6:50, 9:45.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 2:50, 6:20, 9:35.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 2:30, 6:30, 9:05.

Last Duel (R) - 4:10, 7:50.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 2:10, 4:50, 7:25, 10:10.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews; 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.; 1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Antlers (R) - 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:30.

Dune (PG-13) - 4:05, 7:45.

Dune: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 3, 6:45, 10:25.

Ghostbusters (PG) - 2, 4:55.

Halloween Kills (R) - 2:20, 5, 7:35, 10:15.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 1:40, 2:35, 3:30, 4:40, 5:35, 7:30, 8:30, 10:20.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 2:40, 5:05, 7:30, 7:45, 10.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 3:10, 6:45, 10:20.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 1:35, 4:25, 7:15, 10:05.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 1:35, 4:05.

Last Duel (R) - 7:05 p.m.

Thrills and Chills Surprise Screening: October 29 (NR) - 7 p.m.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 2:30, 5, 7:30, 9:50.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 S. Houghton Road; 1-888-407-9874

Antlers (R) - 10:30, 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30.

Dune (PG-13) - 10:15, 11:15, 2, 3:15, 5:45, 7, 9:15, 10:30.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:20.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 10:30, 11, 1:15, 1:45, 4, 4:30, 6:45, 7:15, 9:30, 10.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10, 2, 6, 9:45.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 10, 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:15, 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15.

Gateway 12

Cinemark Century; 770 N. Kolb Road; 1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 1:55, 7:50.

Copshop (R) - 2:45, 5:15, 7:45.

Cruella (PG-13) - 4:50 p.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 2, 4:30, 7.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2:30, 5:05, 7:35.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1:45, 4:35, 7:25.

Malignant (R) - 2:40, 5:20, 7:55.

Old (PG-13) - 2:55, 5:30, 8.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 1:50, 4, 6:30.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 2:20, 4:55, 7:30.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 2:15, 4:45, 7:15.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 2:10, 5, 7:45.

Suicide Squad (R) - 1:45, 4:40, 7:40.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway; 520-795-7777

Halloween (R) - 10 p.m.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 11, 1:30, 4, 7:30, 10:15.

French Dispatch (R) - 10:30, 10:45, 1:15, 4:45, 5, 7, 7:45, 10:30.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century; 12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace; 1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 12:25, 3, 5:45, 8:20.

Antlers (R) - 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25.

Dune (PG-13) - 11:15, 1, 2:50, 4:35, 6:25, 7:30, 8:05.

Halloween Kills (R) - 11:55, 2:40, 5:25, 8:10.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 11:40, 2:35, 5:30, 8:30.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:50, 3:30, 7:10.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11:20, 2:05, 4:50, 7:35.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:30, 2, 4:45, 7:15.

Last Duel (R) - noon, 3:35, 7:05.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century; 5870 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK

Antlers (R) - 11:15, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:30.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:25.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 10:30, 11:40, 1:20, 2:30, 4:10, 5:20, 7, 8:10, 9:50, 10:50.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road; 520-468-7980

Antlers (R) - 11:50, 4:25, 5:30, 9:50.

Dune (PG-13) - 11:45, 12:30, 1:30, 3:45, 5, 6:30, 8:30, 9:20.

Halloween Kills (R) - 2:45, 7, 9:15, 10:05.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 11:15, 1:35, 3:30, 7:30, 9:35.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 12:05, 2, 6, 8:15.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11, 2:30, 5:15, 8.

Last Duel (R) - 10:45, 2:15, 5:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:45, 12:15, 4, 6:45, 10:20.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins; 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz; 520-806-4275, Ext. 843

A Mouthful of Air (R) - 11, 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (R) - 7:30, 9:45.

Antlers (R) - noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 10.

Dirty Harry (R) - 2 p.m.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 10:40, 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 9:50.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30.

Copper Queen (NR) - 2, 7.

