Friday movies

Friday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins; 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive; 520-230-4730
A Nightmare on Elm Street (R) - 7:15, 9:35.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 11:25, 2:10, 4:55, 7:40.
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 7, 7:30.
Copper Queen (NR) - 2, 7.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace; 1-800-246-3627
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:45, 6:40.
Antlers (R) - noon, 2:30, 5, 7:40, 10:30.
Dune (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:45, 1:45, 2:55, 4:15, 5:30, 6:20, 7:45, 9, 9:45.
Halloween Kills (R) - 11:25, 2:05, 4:40, 7:20, 9:55.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 1:15, 4:25, 7:20, 10:20.
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 11:20, 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:35, 3:15, 6:55, 9:40.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11:20, 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:05.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 7:50, 10:25.
Last Duel (R) - 3:10, 9:15.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:40, 2:10, 4:35, 7:10, 10:30.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres; 70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita; 520-393-1222
Antlers (R) - 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7.
Dune (PG-13) - noon, 3:30, 6:30.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 1, 3:30, 6:15.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - noon, 3:15, 6:30.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - noon, 2:30, 4:45, 7.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 1, 3, 5, 7.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century; 3601 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK
A Mouthful of Air (R) - 3:50, 6:40, 9:40.
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 2:20, 5, 8.
Antlers (R) - 2, 2:40, 4:45, 5:25, 7:30, 8:15, 10:15.
Dune (PG-13) - 2, 2:35, 3:30, 4:20, 5:40, 6:35, 7:15, 8:20, 9:20.
Halloween Kills (R) - 3:10, 4:15, 6:15, 7:05, 9:10, 10:05.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 2:45, 4, 5:45, 7, 8:45, 10.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 3:40, 4:30, 5:10, 7:40, 8:30, 9.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 3:05, 6:50, 9:45.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 2:50, 6:20, 9:35.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 2:30, 6:30, 9:05.
Last Duel (R) - 4:10, 7:50.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 2:10, 4:50, 7:25, 10:10.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews; 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.; 1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Antlers (R) - 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:30.
Dune (PG-13) - 4:05, 7:45.
Dune: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 3, 6:45, 10:25.
Ghostbusters (PG) - 2, 4:55.
Halloween Kills (R) - 2:20, 5, 7:35, 10:15.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 1:40, 2:35, 3:30, 4:40, 5:35, 7:30, 8:30, 10:20.
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 2:40, 5:05, 7:30, 7:45, 10.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 3:10, 6:45, 10:20.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 1:35, 4:25, 7:15, 10:05.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 1:35, 4:05.
Last Duel (R) - 7:05 p.m.
Thrills and Chills Surprise Screening: October 29 (NR) - 7 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 2:30, 5, 7:30, 9:50.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 S. Houghton Road; 1-888-407-9874
Antlers (R) - 10:30, 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30.
Dune (PG-13) - 10:15, 11:15, 2, 3:15, 5:45, 7, 9:15, 10:30.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:20.
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 10:30, 11, 1:15, 1:45, 4, 4:30, 6:45, 7:15, 9:30, 10.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10, 2, 6, 9:45.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 10, 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:15, 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15.
Gateway 12
Cinemark Century; 770 N. Kolb Road; 1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - 1:55, 7:50.
Copshop (R) - 2:45, 5:15, 7:45.
Cruella (PG-13) - 4:50 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 2, 4:30, 7.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2:30, 5:05, 7:35.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1:45, 4:35, 7:25.
Malignant (R) - 2:40, 5:20, 7:55.
Old (PG-13) - 2:55, 5:30, 8.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 1:50, 4, 6:30.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 2:20, 4:55, 7:30.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 2:15, 4:45, 7:15.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 2:10, 5, 7:45.
Suicide Squad (R) - 1:45, 4:40, 7:40.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway; 520-795-7777
Halloween (R) - 10 p.m.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 11, 1:30, 4, 7:30, 10:15.
French Dispatch (R) - 10:30, 10:45, 1:15, 4:45, 5, 7, 7:45, 10:30.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century; 12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace; 1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 12:25, 3, 5:45, 8:20.
Antlers (R) - 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25.
Dune (PG-13) - 11:15, 1, 2:50, 4:35, 6:25, 7:30, 8:05.
Halloween Kills (R) - 11:55, 2:40, 5:25, 8:10.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 11:40, 2:35, 5:30, 8:30.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:50, 3:30, 7:10.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11:20, 2:05, 4:50, 7:35.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:30, 2, 4:45, 7:15.
Last Duel (R) - noon, 3:35, 7:05.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century; 5870 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK
Antlers (R) - 11:15, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:30.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:25.
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 10:30, 11:40, 1:20, 2:30, 4:10, 5:20, 7, 8:10, 9:50, 10:50.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road; 520-468-7980
Antlers (R) - 11:50, 4:25, 5:30, 9:50.
Dune (PG-13) - 11:45, 12:30, 1:30, 3:45, 5, 6:30, 8:30, 9:20.
Halloween Kills (R) - 2:45, 7, 9:15, 10:05.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 11:15, 1:35, 3:30, 7:30, 9:35.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 12:05, 2, 6, 8:15.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11, 2:30, 5:15, 8.
Last Duel (R) - 10:45, 2:15, 5:45.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:45, 12:15, 4, 6:45, 10:20.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins; 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz; 520-806-4275, Ext. 843
A Mouthful of Air (R) - 11, 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9.
A Nightmare on Elm Street (R) - 7:30, 9:45.
Antlers (R) - noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 10.
Dirty Harry (R) - 2 p.m.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 10:40, 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 9:50.
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30.
Copper Queen (NR) - 2, 7.