Arizona Tax Credit: ACSTO

Joshua, 8, and Andrew, 14, Cornell

 Jennifer Nicole Photography

Your tax credit donation to ACSTO helps provide scholarships to make Christian education affordable for families who normally wouldn’t be able to afford it.

When you give to ACSTO, you receive a dollar-for-dollar credit against your Arizona taxes — you can help these students at no extra cost to you.

“My husband and I made the decision some years ago to take our son out of the district school and place him in a Christian school.

“We felt strongly that the combination of a great education and learning about our faith was critical, but we didn’t know how we would afford it on one income.

“We soon learned about ACSTO and now, five years later, we thank God for this program and the opportunity it gives us to send both of our boys to an amazing school where they learn about our Savior every day.”

Your donation impacts lives.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

ACSTO

P.O. Box 6580

Chandler, AZ 85246

480-820-0403

acsto.org

