Arizona Tax Credit: ACSTO

Your tax credit donation to ACSTO helps provide scholarships to make Christian education affordable for families who normally wouldn’t be able to afford it.
When you give to ACSTO, you receive a dollar-for-dollar credit against your Arizona taxes — you can help these students at no extra cost to you.
“My husband and I made the decision some years ago to take our son out of the district school and place him in a Christian school.
“We felt strongly that the combination of a great education and learning about our faith was critical, but we didn’t know how we would afford it on one income.
“We soon learned about ACSTO and now, five years later, we thank God for this program and the opportunity it gives us to send both of our boys to an amazing school where they learn about our Savior every day.”
Your donation impacts lives.