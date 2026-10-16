Pima County’s collaboration with Downtown Tucson Partnership is intentionally coinciding with the city’s tourism-heavy winter and spring months, county officials said. The nonprofit’s purple shirt ambassadors, the 24/7 street-care team, will be receiving mobile cleaning carts to make cleaning efforts more visible.

Another $75,000 is earmarked for lighting improvements and expanded purple-shirt ambassador coverage in areas that “directly affect the downtown experience and public perception,” county documents say.

Why does the county have extra money?

The excess funds come as Pima County is asking voters to approve Proposition 425, which would adjust the formula county officials use to calculate the expenditure limit, or how much they can spend in a fiscal year. The ballot measure would increase the expenditure limit, originally set in 1980, by 75% if approved by voters.

Expenditure limits and excess funds are separate but related, County Administrator Jan Lesher said. This year’s extra money came from department-level budgeting, she said.

“When people tighten their belts, we end up with more surplus than we had anticipated,” she said.

In the next few years, it’s likely the county could bring in more tax revenue than it is allowed to spend under state law, Lesher said, unless Prop 425 is approved.

“It's not a blank check. It’s not just ‘go tax more,’ it's letting us spend the money we have,” Lesher said.

The cost of operating more parking garages is expected to be made up by charging parking fees, according to county documents, but Downtown Tucson Partnership’s portion will be treated as a pilot over the next two years. Then, county staff will evaluate how many people are using services when considering renewing their funding in future budget cycles, Lesher said.