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Small businesses impacted by long-term construction projects in the City of Tucson can now apply for financial assistance.

The City’s Ready, Steady, Open program offers three tiers of grant assistance to businesses in certain major construction corridors, including the 22nd Street Bridge, Park Avenue, Houghton Road, Silverbell Road, and sections of Grant Road, which have faced many business losses in over two years of major roadwork, the Star previously reported.

A total of $345,000 is available from the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to a city press release.

The first grant tier will help businesses prepare for construction with up to $500 to pay for marketing materials, skill-building, and signage.

In the second tier, businesses in the middle of active construction can apply for up to $10,000 to help pay rent, utilities, and employees. The projects eligible for this tier include 5th Street from County Club Road to Wilmot Road, the 22nd Street Bridge replacement project, Grant Road from Sparkman Boulevard to Swan Road, and Park Avenue from 18th Street to 36th Street.

The final grant tier offers up to $5,000 dollars to help businesses recover after construction is completed, with sections of South 12th Avenue and Valencia Road eligible.

Businesses need to have annual revenues of less than $2 million, fewer than 25 full-time employees, and have been open for at least six months before construction began.

Two webinars remain for small businesses to learn more about the grant application process. Find out more information at www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Transportation-Mobility/Ready-Steady-Open.