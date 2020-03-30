Governor orders Arizonans to stay home starting Tuesday to slow coronavirus
Leer en español

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has imposed a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

But he said grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open.

The governor said he took the action Monday after the state's top health director said it was necessary to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The governor said the order takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday for all activity that is not essential.

He said grocery stores would stay open, and restaurants would remain open for takeout services. But he discouraged hoarding.

Ducey said people could still go outside.

“We do not want people to feel trapped or isolated in their homes,” he said. “The weather is beautiful right now. Find a way to get out and enjoy it — with physical distancing.”

The order came hours after Ducey and the state's top school official said schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.

