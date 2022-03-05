Groups ripping out old barbed wire that blocks wildlife movement west of Tucson

He said barbed wire represents a major barrier to wildlife migration across the Western U.S., which is home to some 600,000 miles of fencing, enough to circle the Earth along the equator 24 times.

In one study of pronghorn antelope in Wyoming, Swann said, researchers found barbed wire scars on the backs of up to half of the animals.

There are no pronghorn in Avra Valley, but wildlife cameras there have captured mule deer being turned away by wire fences.

Swann said it could take several years to get a handle on the problem, in part because no one has a clear idea of its scale.

Saguaro has been closed to grazing since the last livestock permit was retired in the 1970s, he said, but patches of fencing keep cropping up in the east and west districts of the park.

“The more we hike around and look for it, the more we find,” Swann said, some of it “old grazing allotment fences that haven’t been needed for 50 years.”

As for the fences that are still in use, like the ones marking the perimeter of the park, he said they will be restrung to make them more wildlife friendly.