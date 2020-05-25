Gym owner provides free self-defense classes for women, LGBTQ community

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Jesse James Tucker
Nominated by: Cheryl Glass
Why: For helping those who have been hurt or bullied. Tucker is the owner of Rising Phoenix Fitness & Defense. His helps people who have been hurt or bullied in their lives. He offers free self-defense classes for women and members of he LGBTQ community. “Jesse strives to make everyone he meets feel comfortable, welcome, and included, incorporating principles of trauma-informed care and inclusive language in his teaching. His approach has fostered a friendly, supportive, respectful and nurturing culture at his gym,” Glass wrote in her nomination letter. Tucker travels around Tucson handing out sleeping bags and blankets to the homeless. “He encourages his friends and students to be kind and helpful both at the gym and especially in day-to-day life, and highlights other people’s acts of kindness, both in-person and on social media,” Glass wrote. “Jesse is an outstanding example of someone who promotes and inspires kindness in our community.”
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.