Health officials: Don't read too much into Arizona's ZIP code data for virus

Newly released data from the state that shows coronavirus cases by ZIP code should be “cautiously” interpreted, say local and state health department officials, warning the numbers don’t accurately reflect where people contracted the virus and are skewed by testing availability.

The Arizona Department of Health on Sunday released data that in some cases provided more detail about the spread of COVID-19 than had previously been disclosed. That included locations of confirmed cases; some age, gender and racial demographics; and private and public testing numbers.

The dashboard was updated on Monday morning to show that 3,702 cases of COVID-19 and 122 deaths had been reported in all of Arizona’s 15 counties. That total included 668 cases and 29 death in Pima County.

More than 35 ZIP codes in the region had confirmed at least one case of COVID-19, with higher totals in Green Valley and Tucson’s south side.

In a blog post on Sunday, Arizona’s Health Director, Dr. Cara Christ, acknowledged that the numbers reflect anyone that tested positive in that ZIP code, “whether their infection occurred two months ago and has resolved or two weeks ago and is still active.”

“Thus, while ZIP code data is informative, it should not be used to determine whether or not residents of a particular ZIP code are or are not at risk of COVID-19,” Christ wrote.

Dr. Bob England, Pima County’s interim health director, reaffirmed his longstanding belief that the public should operate as if the virus is everywhere throughout the community.