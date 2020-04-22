Here's the name you picked for Tucson's new baby elephant

The zoo asked and Tucson answered.

Everyone, meet Mapenzi — Reid Park Zoo’s baby elephant.

Last week, the zoo and the Arizona Daily Star ran a poll to help name the elephant calf who was born earlier this month. The zoo’s elephant care team came up with three names, all derived from Swahili.

More than 17,000 votes were tallied in the poll.

Mapenzi, which means beloved, took the gold with more than 7,600 votes. Amani, which means peace, trailed close behind with almost 7,100 votes.

Zawadi, which means gift, came in third.

The calf joins mom Semba, dad Mabu, sister Nandi, brother Sundzu, and Lungile, who zoo staff say is like an aunt to the younger elephants. All of their names also have ties to their native land, so the zoo wanted to continue the tradition with Mapenzi.

“All the names are really meaningful to us,” elephant supervisor Cassie Dodds said Monday. “And it’s meaningful for the community to help name her.”

“Mapenzi is just the perfect name for this little girl calf as she is beloved by all of her fans and the elephant herd alike,” director of zoological operations Sue Tygielski said.