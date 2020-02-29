How a Tucson javelina sprinted to social-media fame

The account has been up since Tuesday and already has 18,000 followers. (That’s roughly six times more than this verified but not-at-all-bitter reporter has collected in nine years, but who’s counting?)

The Star tracked down the apparent mastermind behind “javelina running to,” a 19-year-old Twitter genius in New Orleans named Teddy Duvall-Martin, but was unable to connect with him for an interview.

He told The New York Times that he didn’t know a pig from a peccary when this whole thing started, but he is “extremely well versed in javelinas now.”

Alexander is not sure why his video has such broad appeal, though he said a lot of people seem hungry for even a few seconds of something unusual and adorable that has nothing to do with politics.

He said more than 50 local television affiliates around the country have contacted him with requests to use his footage.

A couple of days into the frenzy, Alexander decided to license the video — through the website ViralHog, of course — if only to limit the amount of time he would have to spend talking about it.

Once some news outlets found out they would have to pay to use the clip, they lost interest pretty quick.