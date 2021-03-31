Hudbay says it found copper that could result in open pit mines on Santa Ritas' west side

Those areas were mined off and on from 1874 to 1969, and opponents of Rosemont have long feared these sites could be next in line to be mined if and when the Rosemont open pit was approved and built.

Hudbay’s predecessor, Augusta Resource, had repeatedly denied in newspaper interviews any interest in those sites, although it showed those sites as potential mining targets in presentations to investors. When Hudbay bought Augusta out in the summer of 2014, its then-Arizona chief Patrick Merrin was noncommittal when asked if the company saw them as feasible future mine sites.

Hudbay began drilling in those areas last fall, saying it was something it now had time and resources to do while the Rosemont project was tied up in court.

A U.S. District Court ruling in July 2019 blocked construction of Rosemont, and the Toronto-based company is now appealing to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The company drilled more than 70 holes, ranging from 10 to 600 feet underground, and covering 40,000 feet total. Of those, 13 holes turned up copper grades from 0.5 to 1.38% copper. The average copper grade found at the Rosemont site was 0.45% in Hudbay’s 2017 feasibility study for that mine, done in 2017. Hudbay does not yet have an average copper grade for its latest set of drill holes.