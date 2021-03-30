Hudbay says it's found copper that could result in open pit mines on Santa Ritas' west side

Hudbay Minerals Inc. announced a "significant" new finding of copper mineralization next to its Rosemont Mine site. "It may prove to be a viable open-pit operation" with multiple pits on the west slope of the Santa Rita Mountains facing Green Valley and Sahuarita, the company said.

The copper found at the new site "on our private land," called Copper World, is of a higher grade and shallower depth than at Rosemont, the company said this week in a news release.

“Copper World has the potential to host at least four economic deposits with a relatively low strip ratio and may prove to be a viable open-pit operation that is either separate from or additive to our Rosemont project,” Cashel Meagher, Hudbay’s senior vice president and chief operating office, said in the written statement.

Copper World is on the western slope of the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson, while Rosemont, site of a proposed open-pit copper mine, is on the east slope.