Hundreds of Tucson teachers are headed to classrooms despite COVID-19 concerns

Hundreds of Tucson teachers are required to return to classrooms in the coming weeks, a situation some say is dangerous during a global health crisis, especially when they can do the job from home.

The decision to have educators return to campus for training and to teach virtual lessons comes despite an opinion from the Pima County Health Department that it is unsafe to reopen schools for traditional learning as the coronavirus continues to severely impact the city and state.

Nearly all of the 330 teachers who work for the Catalina Foothills School District have been told to report to school Friday, Aug. 7. The same was nearly true for Amphitheater School District, which changed course on Friday afternoon, saying teachers could temporarily work from home.

The change of heart came less than three days before teachers were supposed to show up on Monday, Aug. 3, after an online petition gained more than 3,000 signatures and educators directly petitioned the governing board and superintendent to allow those who could do their job from home the choice to do so.

Amphitheater already had a process to request to teach remotely, but very few educators utilized it, according to spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela. The Arizona Daily Star spoke with several teachers in the district, including the president of the Amphitheater Education Association, and none were aware of such a process.

“We want all of our teachers to work from their classrooms because we feel that is the ideal situation for students,” Valenzuela said in an email. “But after reviewing the circumstances some of our employees find themselves in due to COVID-19, we recognized the need for more flexibility.”