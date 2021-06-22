Interfaith Community Services honors longtime volunteer

Interfaith Community Services honored a longtime volunteer by renaming its emergency financial fund after him.

ICS changed the name of its Good Samaritan Fund to the Ed Jenkins Helping Hand Fund. The renaming was in honor of philanthropist and ICS emeritus board member Ed Jenkins.

Jenkins died in late 2020.

The Ed Jenkins Helping Hand Fund helps individuals or families receive assistance for emergency situations. These situations may arise from a loss of income, illness or injury, or during a waiting period for other forms of public assistance. The goal of this program is to provide for acute basic needs that help clients in distress get back on their feet and take steps to stability and independence.

Jenkins was a volunteer for ICS for more than 17 years. "His impact on ICS and the Tucson community is immeasurable. He was a tireless advocate for those less fortunate in our community and an inspiration to all," the nonprofit said in a news release.

“Every Monday morning, Ed sat at the ICS front desk fielding calls from residents needing food, financial assistance, transportation, a daily wellness call or home repairs. The position gave him a vantage point to see this community’s huge needs,” says Tom McKinney, ICS chief executive officer.