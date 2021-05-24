Interfaith Community Services opens new location in midtown Tucson

Bommarito emphasized that participants must make a commitment to the entire course of three-hour weekly classes; the intensive program requires they be “fully in” and willing to have conversations and dialogues about their experiences.

“Individuals are experts over their own lives, and they all have a good idea about what they need. We help them identify that and empower them with resources and tools to get where they need to be, whether that may be a GED or other education, finding a better job or launching a business,” said Bommarito.

Graduation from the program provides access to numerous resources, including a closed Facebook group managed by Pima County and ICS extension programs such as RESET, which provides long-term financial assistance, life skills training, case management and other free and reduced-price services and support.

Ultimately, Bommarito said one of the greatest challenges facing the program is a lack of awareness in the community.

“This is an incredible program that is helping so many individuals to succeed. We just want to get the word out so that people know we exist,” she said.

Promoting awareness about the new ICS location — and the generosity of the many volunteers who made it possible — is also a priority, according to Kromer.

“I can’t stress enough how the Rincon congregation has been key in bringing this to fruition. They have been so generous and are a perfect example of true partnership between organizations whose missions have aligned and realized that by joining forces, we will be able to serve the community in a significant way,” Kromer said.

