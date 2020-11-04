Is Arizona really sending two Democrats to the Senate? Sort of

Arizona could soon have two Democratic Senators for the first time in 67 years, but don’t expect the state’s representation in Washington, D.C., to suddenly lurch to the left.

Mark Kelly campaigned as an independent-minded moderate, much the same way Kyrsten Sinema did during her successful Senate run in 2018, and experts expect them both to govern that way.

“I think that we should anticipate that our senators won’t be cookie-cutter Democrats,” said Kate Kenski, an author and professor in the University of Arizona’s Department of Communication. “I think that’s why they gained the appeal that they did.”

Kenski said she would be surprised to see Kelly suddenly morph into some left-wing, “version 2.0” of himself, especially considering that he will have to face voters again two years from now.

Ballots were still being counted in the race on Wednesday, but the Associated Press has declared the former combat pilot and astronaut as the winner over incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally in the race to finish the final term of the late John McCain.