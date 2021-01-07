January 8th Memorial's ‘The Embrace’ honors shooting victims and open arms of Tucson community

Pat Maisch wasn’t shot on Jan. 8, 2011, but she did sustain emotional trauma as she helped to disarm the gunman.

Since then, she has campaigned tirelessly — and often loudly — for gun safety reforms. Her advocacy has twice landed her in trouble on Capitol Hill, once for a 2016 sit-in at the rotunda and once for shouting “Shame on you” from the Senate gallery after the defeat of a 2013 gun-control bill.

Maisch said the Tucson shooting “seems like forever ago, and it seems like a minute ago.”

In some ways, the pain has gotten easier to deal with over the past 10 years. In other ways, she said, it has gotten worse. Most of the people in the parking lot that day were strangers to her. Now she is friends with them or with the people they left behind.

“I feel their pain more now because I know these people,” Maisch said.

She expected her tour of the memorial on Dec. 8 to be emotional, and it was.

“It was touching to see their names and their symbols,” Maisch said of the people with whom she shares “The Embrace.” “To be able to physically touch their names, that was very touching to me.”

