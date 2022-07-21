Judge closes TUSD desegregation court case

A federal court judge ordered that Tucson Unified School District be released from judicial oversight in its desegregation case, bringing an end to the decades-long legal battle.
U.S. District Court Judge David C. Bury declared this week that the district has obtained what is called unitary status in the case, and that supervision of its practices will now be the responsibility of the TUSD governing board.
“Yesterday’s court order formally recognized the good faith effort, and success, that our district has exhibited over the years in addressing the vestiges of past segregation,” TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.
TUSD spokeswoman Karla Escamilla said the district would not provide interviews or answer questions Thursday, as its legal team was still reviewing the court order.
But TUSD Governing Board President Adelita Grijalva said the order now allows the district to use its own authority to move forward in its plans for improvements across the district.
Still, it will remain an important task for board members to ensure the district doesn’t fall back on old patterns, she said.
“I think that it's important that we continue to be vigilant in ensuring that we have equity across our district, and that's going to be the biggest issue,” Grijalva said.
A plaintiffs' representative could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
The case stemmed from two class-action lawsuits filed in 1974 by Black American and Mexican American students alleging segregation in TUSD, and was consolidated a year later.
In 1978, the court found that discriminatory segregation existed in TUSD.
Under the federal court order, TUSD was required to focus on more than racial integration. The case called for addressing not only quality of education, but student discipline disparities, facilities and technology, transportation and community engagement, among other issues.
