Judge: Constitution may preclude attempt to block public vote on Ariz. tax cuts

"If you raise taxes too much, people will work less,'' Langhofer said. Even the differences between the tax rates here and in other states, he said, affect the economy, and by extension, state tax revenues.

"We all know people who've moved here from California partly for taxes,'' Langhofer said. He said Cooper is not free to determine that a referendum on the tax cuts won't ultimately affect state operations.

The judge, however, said she must consider, and and honor, the fact that the framers of the Arizona Constitution specifically gave voters the right to review — and, if appropriate, repeal — measures enacted by the Legislature.

She said the constitution gives the Legislature the power to enact laws, including changes to the tax structure. The constitutional language does not stop there, however.

"'But the people reserve the power to propose laws and amendments to the constitution, and to enact or reject the same at polls, independently of the legislature,'' Cooper said, quoting that constitutional language verbatim. "'And they also reserve, for use at their own option, the power to approve or reject at the polls, any act or item, section, or part of any act, of the legislature.''