A Tucson Rotary club’s grant is helping residents of a village in Kenya have access to medical services.
With a $6,000 grant, Tucson Kino Rotary, Rotary District 5500, and the Rotary Club of Kisumu Central in Kenya, helped equip a medical clinic in the Mwongeti Village in southwestern Kenya.
Previously, the 6,000 villagers had to walk for two hours for any medical help.
The Rotary grant helped retrofit a six-room structure and furnish it with medical furniture, equipment and supplies.
The clinic employs a registered nurse midwife and a lab technician to provide treatment for and prevention of malaria, diphtheria and other medical needs of local families.
A goal is to equip a maternity ward for mothers who often give birth en route to medical facilities. A community well is also planned.
These efforts are in addition to past efforts using Rotary grants to provide the village with electricity for the first time, supplying a grist mill to grind maize grown nearby, upgrading facilities at the village school and building a charging station for cellphones and other electronics.