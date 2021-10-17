Longtime councilman Fimbres faces new challengers in November

“I think that if someone knows that the minimum wage is $15 an hour and goes to apply for a job and they’re not going to get $15 an hour they’ll self-report,” Cross said. “I think they will say, ‘they are not paying $15 an hour, I’m going to go down the street and get $15 an hour (from) the guy who’s going to do it.’”

Cross said road repair is one of the most important issues she hopes to address. She has accused the city of misappropriating lottery revenue that “was supposed to fund all road work needed," though she admits she doesn't know how much cash the lottery actually generates for transportation projects in Tucson.

Up to $23 million of Arizona lottery revenue is dedicated to funding public transportation programs across the state annually. Tucson currently spends about three times that amount each year just for road repair.

Sitting council members have recently downscaled some roadway projects that aren’t needed in order to free up funding for others. Cross wants to take a similar approach by reallocating money to cover costs while avoiding taxes increases.