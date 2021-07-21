Longtime Tucson educator, human rights activist Ray Davies dies

Davies also served as the chair of the Human Relations Commission, which studies discrimination occurring in Tucson.

Davies was very involved with Tucson’s Jewish History Museum and was a charter member for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

He was honored with many awards, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Award and was an outspoken advocate for civil rights and equality. He even helped to bring Rosa Parks to Tucson in 1990 to speak at McKale Center.

“Ray was very active in promoting civil rights,” said Mary Belle McCorkle, who has served many roles in TUSD including the assistant superintendent, where she met Davies. “He was there, but he was always so kind. And he was not an angry person, and I think made him even more effective.”

TUSD Board Member Adelita Grijalva remembers growing up hearing his name, and the two grew closer as she began working in education.

“He really always fought for the education of our kids and making sure that they had everything that they needed in order to do the best they could,” Grijalva said.

While unmarried and without children, Davies, who died July 5, was beloved by his friends and fellow community members.