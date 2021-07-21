Longtime Tucson educator, human rights activist Ray Davies dies

Ray Davies spent his life committed to education and human rights in Tucson. Following his death earlier this month, the 93-year-old is remembered fondly for his work.
“He was just a genuine, amazing, caring, kind, generous person who did a lot for the community,” said Sally Trattner, who worked with Davies at the Educational Enrichment Foundation for 20 years, 10 of which she served as the executive director.
Davies, an army veteran who lived in Tucson since 1952, worked as a social studies teacher at Mansfeld Middle School, where he also worked to develop a Holocaust curriculum for Tucson Unified School District. After he retired, he helped found the Educational Enrichment Foundation in 1983, an organization that gives children access to tools and services they need to attend school. Davies served as an emeritus board member of the foundation until he passed away.
One of EEF’s awards — the Ray Davies Lifetime Humanitarian Achievement Award — and an accompanying luncheon is named for him. There have so far been 22 recipients of the annual award.
“He was never one, you know, who wanted a spotlight on himself. He didn’t even want that luncheon named after him,” said David Overstreet, a member of EEF’s board from 1998 to 2014. “It was never about him. It was always about the kids, or it was always about what was important for education.”
Davies also served as the chair of the Human Relations Commission, which studies discrimination occurring in Tucson.
Davies was very involved with Tucson’s Jewish History Museum and was a charter member for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
He was honored with many awards, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Award and was an outspoken advocate for civil rights and equality. He even helped to bring Rosa Parks to Tucson in 1990 to speak at McKale Center.
“Ray was very active in promoting civil rights,” said Mary Belle McCorkle, who has served many roles in TUSD including the assistant superintendent, where she met Davies. “He was there, but he was always so kind. And he was not an angry person, and I think made him even more effective.”
TUSD Board Member Adelita Grijalva remembers growing up hearing his name, and the two grew closer as she began working in education.
“He really always fought for the education of our kids and making sure that they had everything that they needed in order to do the best they could,” Grijalva said.
While unmarried and without children, Davies, who died July 5, was beloved by his friends and fellow community members.
“My relationship with him started with admiration and ended … with mourning,” said John Pedicone, TUSD superintendent from 2010 to 2013 and a friend of Davies. “He was just that kind of guy.
“The planet is just worse off without him.”
Sam Burdette is a University of Arizona journalism student and an apprentice for the Arizona Daily Star.