Mae Camp, Western entertainer and a founder of Triple C Chuckwagon Suppers, dies

Mae Camp, a founder of the Triple C Chuckwagon Suppers on Tucson's west side that attracted tourists and convention-goers over three decades, died Nov. 22 of natural causes. She was 94.
Camp was surrounded by family while in hospice, said her son Bill Camp.
He and his siblings helped his mother, and late father, Chuck, operate Triple C Chuckwagon Suppers that offered Western entertainment and cowboy meals from 1972 to 2003.
The Camp family cooked, served meals, and performed Western music shows. Mae played the guitar, sang high harmonies, and yodeled. The venue also attracted performances by famous artists including Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Rex Allen, and Sons of the Pioneers. The Sons of the Pioneers wintered in Tucson and were full-time performers at the chuckwagon for years.
Bill Camp said he treasures his mother's teachings about the family "caring for one another and being active in each others' lives." He said his parents were everyone's cheerleaders — being supportive of activities in their lives and their grandchildren's lives from grade school on into adulthood.
"The house was always filled with birthday celebrations and holiday festivities, and my mother was also very involved with music groups that gathered for jam sessions and breakfast groups with friends," said Bill Camp. He said Mae was active for years with Tucson Mountain Fiddlers, Southern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers and Hummin' and Strummin'. She also was a longtime member of the Southern Arizona Women and Travel, a group of professional women involved in the tourism and travel industry.
Mae and husband Chuck, who died in 2003, were both inducted into the Tucson Musicians Museum in 2017. The couple performed for older adults in senior communities and co-founded the Western Music Association to pursue their passion of keeping Western music alive for future generations, said Bill Camp.
Mae Camp was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Oak Park, Illinois. She moved to Colorado with her family when she was young and grew up singing Western music and loved riding horses, according to the Tucson Musicians Museum. After high school graduation, she met her future husband, Chuck, at a square dance in Colorado Springs. The couple married Dec. 27, 1954.
The couple and their four children — Marie, Bill, Cathy and Jim — moved to Tucson in 1969 and several years later opened the chuckwagon entertainment business on 40 acres of property on West Bopp Road, west of South Kinney Road. Bill Camp and his wife and children took over the daily operation from 1990 to 2003 when it closed.
The Windmill Ranch subdivision stands on the acreage now, and two streets — South Charles Camp Place and South Mae Camp Place — were named in the couple's honor, said Bill Camp.
Mae Camp is survived by three children; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister; and numerous relatives.
Visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel South Lawn at 5401 S. Park Ave. A funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1950 W. Irvington Place.
