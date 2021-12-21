Mae Camp, Western entertainer and a founder of Triple C Chuckwagon Suppers, dies

Mae Camp, a founder of the Triple C Chuckwagon Suppers on Tucson's west side that attracted tourists and convention-goers over three decades, died Nov. 22 of natural causes. She was 94.

Camp was surrounded by family while in hospice, said her son Bill Camp.

He and his siblings helped his mother, and late father, Chuck, operate Triple C Chuckwagon Suppers that offered Western entertainment and cowboy meals from 1972 to 2003.

The Camp family cooked, served meals, and performed Western music shows. Mae played the guitar, sang high harmonies, and yodeled. The venue also attracted performances by famous artists including Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Rex Allen, and Sons of the Pioneers. The Sons of the Pioneers wintered in Tucson and were full-time performers at the chuckwagon for years.

Bill Camp said he treasures his mother's teachings about the family "caring for one another and being active in each others' lives." He said his parents were everyone's cheerleaders — being supportive of activities in their lives and their grandchildren's lives from grade school on into adulthood.