Maintenance building burns at Green Valley retirement community
Maintenance building burns at Green Valley retirement community

A two-alarm fire in Green Valley on Monday night burned down the roof of a retirement community’s maintenance building and forced the local fire department to temporarily call in reinforcements while its firefighters extinguished the blaze.

According to Green Valley Fire District officials, something inside a maintenance building at La Posada Assisted Living facility ignited a large fire sometime before 8 p.m. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said it did not appear to be intentionally set.

Firefighters with the district were soon called to the scene. The scale of the blaze necessitated reaching out to nearby agencies Corona de Tucson Fire Department, Rural Metro and Drexel Heights. District officials confirmed Drexel Heights Fire Department backfilled Green Valley's district Monday evening while GVFD dealt with the blaze.

Ultimately, the blaze required the response of eight engines, two of them ladder units for approaching the fire from above, and two paramedic units.

Although firefighters reported sounds of explosions inside the maintenance facility as they contended with the fire, residents of the facility were not evacuated, and officials reported no injuries or exposures for residents or first responders.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

