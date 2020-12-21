Make Way for Books provides early reading opportunities for children

“We can teach our children that even when there are difficult times, books teach us a thousand ways to continue dreaming of a better world,” shares Alba, a grandparent in the Make Way for Books Story School program.
Stories are powerful. Stories show us new possibilities. In our rapidly changing world — we must foster creative, resilient, and inquisitive minds that can adapt and thrive. At Make Way for Books, we know that early reading opportunities ensure our youngest children develop the skills needed to become thriving readers and learners.
Make Way for Books’ mission is to give all children the chance to read and succeed. We provide proven early literacy programs that empower parents, foster children’s literacy skills, and impact 30,000 children, families and educators annually.
Before COVID-19, only one in five young children had access to high-quality early educational experiences before kindergarten. Today, families face greater obstacles to early learning opportunities.
Your support means we can work creatively to meet children where they are with high-quality books and two-generation programs where children and parents learn together.
Currently, we’re delivering books and providing programming through our new online Story School platform where children and families experience reading and literacy activities, engage in live learning, and connect through our Family Learning Space.
While families may be isolated from one another, your support means they’re not alone.
“We’re so excited to be in this program. You have no idea how much happiness you’re bringing to so many homes, especially during these unforeseen times,” shared a parent.
Your donation to Make Way for Books can qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax return through the Arizona charitable tax credit.
Even through this challenging year, your gift means we can bring the joy of reading and learning to children and families throughout Arizona.
Make your gift at makewayforbooks.org.
