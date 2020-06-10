Man facing murder, assault charges after deadly fight on Tucson's southwest side

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges following a fight on the southwest side that left one man dead and another seriously injured.
Joshua Ward was located by deputies early Wednesday after leaving the scene of the fight in the 5600 block of South Sandario Road, near West Ajo Highway, on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were called there for a fight. When they got to the address they found a man dead from trauma. He was later identified as James Wilkerson, 62. Another man was located there with serious injuries and taken to a hospital. His name was not released.
Deputies began searching for Ward and were notified by an alert citizen on his whereabouts at 4 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken into custody and no other suspects are being sought, the sheriff's department said.
