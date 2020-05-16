Many Arizona children missing shots, doctor visits during pandemic

Up to 80% of Arizona’s children are not seeing a pediatrician right now, a dangerous trend that leaves families and communities vulnerable to myriad health and social risks.

The pandemic has derailed immunization schedules and denied children needed care for ongoing health problems as well as everyday illnesses, according to findings released last week by the Arizona chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AzAAP.

Doctors are seeing flare-ups of asthma, diabetes and other chronic conditions because of missed health-care visits, said Dr. Sean Elliott, a Tucson pediatrician and member of the academy. Delayed or skipped newborn health checkups, which might include screenings for jaundice and failure to thrive, can pose life-or-death risks for an infant.

Elliott, an infectious-disease specialist, said pediatricians also are seeing an increase in the number of children and teens needing professional help for pandemic-related mental-health problems brought on by stress, fear and social isolation.

“Certainly a major issue is mental health,” he said. “Children and teenagers and young adults are really at risk right now for developing depression and anxiety.”

Another significant concern: Children being abused or neglected with no one from outside the family there to notice and help.

Detection of abuse and neglect is often dependent on teachers and health-care workers having in-person interactions with children and families, and the state’s stay-home order and fear of the virus has taken those watch guards away from at-risk children.