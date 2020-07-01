Marana cancels Fourth of July fireworks festival

Citing both coronavirus and fire concerns, Marana officials announced they are canceling their Fourth of July festival.

The decision comes after Governor Doug Ducey established new shutdowns in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“While we understand and share the community’s disappointment, we are focused on maintaining everyone’s health and safety during this time,” Town Manager Jamsheed Mehta said in a news release.

Marana originally planned to launch fireworks from within Crossroads at Silverbell District Park on Saturday. The public was not allowed on the property and festivities had been canceled citing fire safety, the news release said.

Crossroads at Silverbell District Park will be open to the public on Saturday and people are being asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

