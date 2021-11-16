Mariachi Conference to return to its downtown Tucson roots

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference will return to its downtown Tucson roots next year.

After a 10-year exodus when the conference moved to Casino del Sol on West Valencia Road, the Tucson Convention Center and several downtown venues will once again host the event.

The 2022 festivities, which attract about 350,000 people, will be held over two weeks and include the student workshops and a Mother's Day mariachi Mass as well as the main concert and student showcase at the TCC.

"Happy to say that in 2022 we'll be back downtown," said Daniel Ranieri, president and CEO of La Frontera, the event's founder and beneficiary.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, organizers are eager to return.

The Rio Nuevo board voted to spend $25,000 for the event to return downtown, where it began in 1982.

"It's time to bring them back downtown where they originated," said board member Edmund Marquez, after the unanimous vote Tuesday. "Beyond the pride of being back downtown, they are a financial juggernaut and have the potential to fill our downtown hotels."

The conference moved to Casino del Sol in 2012.