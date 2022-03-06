Mexican shoppers are returning to Southern Arizona and spending money

Since Arizona’s southern border reopened to tourists in November, there are some indicators Mexican tourists are returning to the region, bringing with them revenue that was sorely missed.

While the southern border was closed to all but essential travel for more than a year-and-a-half because of the pandemic, Tucson missed out on some of the $1 billion typically spent in the city by Mexican nationals every year, according to data from Visit Tucson.

The number of travelers coming into the state through U.S. customs is already on pace to surpass each of the last two years, nearing pre-pandemic levels. The vast majority of travelers come through a port of entry on the southern border, rather than fly in, with 7.2 million people already crossing this fiscal year, from October through January. Last year, that same time period saw only 4.6 million.

While there aren’t hard numbers on what that means for Tucson yet, there is anecdotal evidence Mexican tourists are returning to the region, said Felipe Garcia, president and CEO of Visit Tucson, the city’s destination marketing organization. One indicator at these early stages is hotel occupancy.