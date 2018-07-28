Missing migrants: "Impossible to not feel responsible to carry on the search"

By the numbers

Since 2000, 83 percent of the undocumented border crossers identified have been Mexican;

That's followed by Guatemalans (10 percent), and Salvadorans (3 percent);

Of the 2,816 remains recovered since 2000, 64 percent have been identified;

As of Dec. 31, 2017, 992 remain unidentified.

Source: Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner 2017 annual report