Modern design earns historic status for Tucson home by famed local architect

And unlike the National Register of Historic Places, which largely encourages preservation through tax abatements, city landmark status comes with a zone change and some real teeth, he said.

Any major changes to the house on Lind will now be subject to review by the Tucson-Pima County Historical Commission.

Demolition of the structure would require approval from the mayor and council, Clinco said.

The city’s designation could also help the house win national landmark status someday, if the new owners decide to pursue that.

Old house gets new owners

The Blanks recently sold the property and moved into a place on the east side that needs nothing done to it.

Ava Blank said securing historic status for the old house was a kind of parting gift to a property they poured so much work into.

“It was the most beautiful place to spend quarantine in,” she said.

The Blanks got several offers when they listed the house, including one from someone who wanted to turn it into a vacation rental and another from a developer with dreams of splitting up the large lot.