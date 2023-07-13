A pregnant squirrel monkey at the Reid Park Zoo died this week after an emergency cesarean section, officials said.

The monkey, Dazzle, began experiencing what zoo officials said was a “normal labor” Monday night.

During monitoring it became clear that labor was not progressing. An ultrasound showed the fetus had no heartbeat, the zoo said in a news release.

An emergency cesarean section was performed. Attempts to resuscitate the baby monkey were unsuccessful, and it died.

Dazzle did not recover from the surgery and died Tuesday, officials said.

“The entire team is deeply saddened by this loss,” said Adam Ramsey, the zoo's animal care manager, in the release. “I want to take a moment to thank the keepers for their diligent work caring for Dazzle during her pregnancy and preparing for her to give birth, and to the veterinary team for their tremendous efforts to see her through labor."

The death now leaves Tucson's zoo with only one squirrel monkey, Parker. However, plans to identify companions for him have been made a top priority, the release.

“Dazzle was among the smallest in size of all the animals at the Zoo, but she will forever occupy a huge place in the hearts of all who knew her,” said Nancy Kluge, the zoo's president and CEO, in the release. “Dazzle was a strong and charismatic monkey who will be dearly missed by staff, volunteers, and Zoo guests alike.”

Full necropsies have been scheduled for Dazzle and her baby, officials said.