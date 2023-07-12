The eastern edges of the Tucson metro area had the season's first monsoon storm, with parts of the Vail area recording about 1½ inches of rainfall Tuesday night.

But the little bit of relief from the especially hot and dry summer here so far will be fleeting.

"Isolated storms have made it to the south and east side of Tucson," the National Weather Service posted on Twitter shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

But no rain was recorded at Tucson International Airport, site of the official rain gauge. And that means Tucson's official rainfall for Tuesday: zilch.

Photos: Tucson's 2023 monsoon Monsoon Monsoon Monsoon Monsoon

In fact, the last time rain has fallen at the airport was May 19 (assuming it stays dry there overnight Wednesday).

To put the rainfall amounts close to 2 inches, some Vail residents were tweeting about into perspective, the total official precipitation for Tucson since Jan. 1 is 3.60 inches.

Tucson's immediate future will be more about the heat and humidity than thunderstorms, Carl Cerniglia, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tucson, said on Wednesday.

Cerniglia said Tuesday night's rain "was probably the high point, for now."

"It looks like we're going to back off a bit on storm chances, and unfortunately that's going to cause our temperatures to rise," Cerniglia said. "We're looking at being in another excessive heat warning in the Saturday-Sunday-Monday timeframe."

He said storm activity is expected to ramp up next week.

While rain might be in the cards, Cerniglia said Tucsonans need to be mindful of the high temperatures in the coming days.

"We've had plenty of hikers rescued here, there and everywhere due to heat exhaustion," Cerniglia said.

"This weekend we're going to see similar temperatures to what we did in the previous heat episode, however humidity levels will be higher, which only makes the heat worse."

An excessive heat warning is on tap for Pima County from Saturday through Monday evening. High temperatures could be about 112 degrees.