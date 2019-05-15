The Tournament of Destruction monster truck event is returning to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds this weekend after a one-year hiatus.
This year’s show features all local Tucson monster truck owners and drivers, including Rod Wood and American Made, and the Sturges Motorsports family of monster trucks including Unnamed & Untamed and Rat Attack, a 1963 split-window Corvette masquerading as a monster truck, according to a news release. Also performing will be Nasty Boy driven by local owner Gary Ely, as well as Blast From The Past Jet Truck, a pickup outfitted with a jet aircraft engine.
There will also be a demolition derby along with a trailer race where drivers attempt to separate the trailer from the other drivers’ vehicles, the news release states.
Local resident Dale Penn and family promoted and operated this event for 30 years until the business was purchased by another Tucson family, according to the news release. John and Vickie Oberg, Annie Torres and Magnum Scuro are the principals of Legacy Productions, LLC, the new promoter of the event.
The Tournament of Destruction will be held Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 4823 S. Sixth Avenue.
General admission is $15. Children 3 and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to tournamentofdestruction.net.