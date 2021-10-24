More at stake than just pay in Tucson's minimum wage ballot measure

Unknown impact

Across many labor sectors, employers are seeing a shortage of workers. George Hammond, the director of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management, said Tucson is also experiencing this trend. But the effect raising the city’s minimum wage would have on employment is uncertain — especially considering the volatile economic impacts of the pandemic.

“We know from the academic research that's been done so far that increases in the minimum wage generally have a pretty small impact on overall employment. Some studies show small positives, some show small negatives,” he said. “What impact will it have if that minimum wage is increased during a pandemic is even harder to tell, just because the labor market is in such a state of flux at the moment.”

Proponents of raising the minimum wage say it’s the necessary step to take to keep up with the increasing costs of living. Hammond said costs are increasing, but so are wages.

“It's likely that wages are rising faster than they were before the pandemic began, partly in response to the shortages that we're seeing,” he said. “There's a lot going on — wages are rising rapidly even without the mandated increase in the minimum wage. It's not clear that that's the major reason to do it.”