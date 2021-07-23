More rain expected after storm wallops Tucson

Tucson was walloped by a powerful storm early Friday morning in a system that is expected to bring more rain to the area this weekend, officials say.

The overnight thunderstorm brought thunder, lightning and heavy rains across the metro Tucson area.

Tucson International Airport recored a little over an inch of rain, the National Weather Service said. Rainfall topped 2 inches on the northwest side as well as the Foothills, officials said.

The thunderstorm damaged nearly 50 power poles and left some 3,000 customers without power Friday morning.

Thursday’s flooding also prompted multiple swift water rescues.

The Tucson Fire Department said on Twitter that it rescued 11 people, two dogs and two cats during the storm.

Similarly, Northwest Fire said it rescued two people from the Rillito River.

In Green Valley, the storm caused multiple downed power lines and trees.

At one point Friday, Pima County listed more than 30 roads as closed due to flooding or storm damage.