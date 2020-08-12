Mount Lemmon hiking trails are minefields of hazards, federal officials say

All but three of about 60 trails totaling 265 miles in the Catalina Ranger District have been closed since early June when the fire began. A formal closure order, carrying penalties of up to $5,000 per person per violation, took effect July 13. The three trails remaining open, totaling nearly 30 miles, lie in the Rincon Mountains even though they’re in the Catalina Ranger District.

“We’ll have to wait and see what it looks like” on Nov. 1, Woodard said.

Generally, the trails are loaded with not just downed limbs and trunks, but with “compromised trees” that were burned at their base, making them likely to topple at some point, Forest Service officials said. Others were burned at their core, again having the potential to collapse.

“These are most likely to come down with the right wind and rain pattern,” Woodard said.

Besides the fallen debris, “there are still hot spots out there,” said Woodard, who couldn’t estimate a total number of them. “The fire has been contained but it’s not fully out yet.”

The Palisade Trail, strewn with fallen limbs and rocks, was typical of fire damage to many of the trails in the Catalina Ranger District, said Gregg Sasek, manager of the district’s dispersed recreation program.